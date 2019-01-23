Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 23, 2019, 2:40 AM GMT By Phil Helsel

Two Saudi sisters found dead on the edge of New York's Hudson River in October entered the water bound to each other and killed themselves, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday.

The bodies of Tala Farea, 16, and Rotana Farea, 23, were found on Oct. 24, police said.

The bodies of sisters Rotana, left, and Tala Farea were discovered on on the banks of New York City's Hudson River waterfront on Oct. 24, 2018. NYPD via AP

The medical examiner said Tuesday that they "bound themselves together before descending into the Hudson River" and that the cause of death was drowning.

Suicide had previously been called by investigators a leading theory in their deaths, and when their bodies were found they had been duct-taped together

The sisters, who had been living in Virginia, were desperate not to return to Saudi Arabia, investigators have said.

Detectives were told the sisters had previously made statements that "they would rather inflict harm on themselves, commit suicide, than return to Saudi Arabia," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said in November.

Shea said in November that neither sister had lived with their parents since Nov. 30, 2017, when they ran away. In December of that year they were located and placed in a "shelter-type" facility in Virginia, he said at the time. They remained there until Aug. 23 or 24, when they went missing from that facility, and the family told police they had no contact with the women during that time, according to Shea.

The sisters are believed to have been in New York City since Sept. 1, staying at a number of hotels.

Police have said a witness said he saw the pair in a playground near the river in Manhattan's Riverside Park on the morning their bodies were found. They were sitting about 30 feet away from each other with their hands in their heads. They appeared to be praying.

There were reports that the women were ordered returned by the Saudi government after applying for asylum. The embassy for Saudi Arabia in Washington, D.C., in November said reports they were ordered to leave the U.S. for seeking asylum were "absolutely false."