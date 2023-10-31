Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Savannah Guthrie joined her "TODAY" co-hosts in celebrating music icons on Halloween, dressed as one of her favorite singers, Taylor Swift.

The "TODAY" co-anchor was clad in a long blonde wig, a glittery pink and blue leotard, and Swift’s signature red lipstick. Savannah was joined by her 9-year-old daughter, Vale, who wore a sparkly gold skirt and cowboy boots. The duo delivered quite a performance as they held hands and danced to Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

“To get to be on stage with my little girl was so fun,” Savannah gushed on the 3rd Hour of TODAY. “It’s a dream come true.”

According to "TODAY" costume designer Staci Greenbaum, Savannah’s bodysuit was custom-made from eight different fabrics adorned with sequins and rhinestones.

She looks like a knockout,” Greenbaum declared. “I mean, it’s absolutely incredible.”

For nearly two decades, "TODAY" has celebrated the holiday as only "TODAY" can, as anchors show off their next-level Halloween costumes through gasp-worthy reveals and a host of performances.

The theme this year was Kellyoke in honor of “The Kelly Clarkson Show’s” move to New York, and featured the anchors lip synching Taylor Swift, Sonny and Cher and more.

Carson Daly was Neil Diamond, Craig Melvin was MC Hammer, Dylan Dreyer was Pink, Willie Geist was Harry Styles, Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett were Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were Sonny and Cher, Al Roker was Lionel Richie and Sheinelle Jones was Diana Ross.

According to Greenbaum, in the days leading up to the big reveal, there are a lot of “shifts, shuffles and changes” to get the costumes just right and that behind the scenes, it takes a team to get them ready in time.

“I have six or eight different costume-builders overall, building custom stuff for everyone,” says Greenbaum. “It’s not like you can go into a store and find this stuff.”