Savannah Guthrie tests positive for Covid during live 'TODAY' broadcast

Savannah Guthrie tested positive for Covid on Tuesday, prompting her to leave "TODAY" during the morning broadcast.

Guthrie did not appear on the show after 7:30 a.m. ET following her positive test.

Sheinelle Jones gave an update to viewers at the end of the show’s 8 a.m. hour.

“By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a Covid test,” Jones said. “It came back positive. So, of course, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

The "TODAY" co-anchor previously tested positive for Covid in May 2022, resulting in her staying at home for five days to isolate. That was her second positive Covid test of the year.

She called into TODAY from home at the time, saying she “just had a little cold.” Guthrie said she used the opportunity to get some sleep, do some reading, watch some TV and get some cleaning and “organization projects” done.

Guthrie, who is vaccinated against the virus and received a booster shot, first tested positive for Covid in January 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.