Savannah Guthrie tests positive for Covid

"TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news comes less than a week after Hoda Kotb announced she had tested positive for the virus. Kotb returned to Studio 1A on Monday after two negative tests.

“We’re trading places,” Guthrie said at the top of Monday’s show. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for Covid. I just tested positive for Covid, so here we go.”

Guthrie also said she was feeling fine.

“Little sniffles, not much more than that,” she said.

Guthrie is vaccinated against the virus and has received a booster dose.

Covid-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, due to the omicron variant.

Despite the soaring numbers, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, remained optimistic that they will fall quickly.

“I do think in places that we are seeing this really steep incline, that we may well see also a precipitous decline,” she said during a media briefing Friday.