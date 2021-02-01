Dustin Diamond, known best for his portrayal of the endearingly nerdy Screech on "Saved by the Bell," died Monday morning, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer, his manager said.

He was 44.

Diamond's "condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care," said spokesperson Roger Paul. "There were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away."

Diamond's manager revealed the 44-year-old's cancer diagnosis last month, but said the former child star was awaiting test results to learn the exact location and nature of the cancer.

A week later, Paul told NBC News that he was battling stage 4 small cell carcinoma, or lung cancer.