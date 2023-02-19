'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore hospitalized after suffering brain aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm Saturday, according to his representative, Charles Lago.

The 61-year-old "is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation," Lago said.

"His family is aware and waiting for updates," Lago added. "There are no further updates at this time."

Sizemore rose to fame in the 1990s and is known for his roles in blockbusters like "Black Hawk Down," "Heat" with Robert DeNiro and "Saving Private Ryan" with Tom Hanks.

The actor, who is from Detroit, has battled a drug addiction and had repeated run-ins with the law over the years.

In 2003, Sizemore was convicted of beating and threatening a former girlfriend, which he denied doing. Sizemore was placed on probation, which he violated by repeatedly failing regular drug tests, prosecutors said at the time.