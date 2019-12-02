School resource officer exchanges gunfire with suspected student shooter at Wisconsin high school

Waukesha South High School was "safe and secure" following a "critical incident" Monday morning, police said.
Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis.
Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis.Google Maps

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A suspected student gunman and a school resource officer at a Wisconsin high school exchanged gunfire Monday morning before the suspect was taken into custody, according to officials.

The Waukesha Police Department said at about 11 a.m. that there had been a "critical incident" at Waukesha South High School, but added that the building was "safe and secure." Waukesha is about 15 miles west of Milwaukee.

A suspect had been taken into custody, and no other suspects were being sought, police said. "This is an isolated incident," the department said in a tweet. "We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized."

A district spokesperson told NBC affiliate TMJ that the student who exchanged gunfire with the school resource officer had been struck. His condition was not immediately known.

A message sent to students' parents said the school had been placed on lockdown as police responded to the incident. The message said students would be released at 11:15 a.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Image: Elisha FieldstadtElisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.