3 wounded, 2 in critical condition in shooting at Des Moines charter school

Des Moines police say they have "multiple potential suspects" in custody.
By David K. Li

Three people were wounded, two critically, at a shooting Monday afternoon at a charter school near downtown Des Moines, Iowa, authorities said.

Police officers "have multiple potential suspects in custody," according to a statement by Des Moines police.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said on social media that he was monitoring reports of a shooting at a Des Moines charter school.

The Iowa shooting comes in the wake of other troubling incidents of gunfire across the United States. Eleven people were killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, late Saturday night and 12 people were shot inside a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, bar early Sunday morning.

