3 wounded, 2 in critical condition in shooting at Des Moines charter school

Three people were wounded, two critically, at a shooting Monday afternoon at a charter school near downtown Des Moines, Iowa, authorities said.

Police officers "have multiple potential suspects in custody," according to a statement by Des Moines police.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said on social media that he was monitoring reports of a shooting at a Des Moines charter school.

The Iowa shooting comes in the wake of other troubling incidents of gunfire across the United States. Eleven people were killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, late Saturday night and 12 people were shot inside a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, bar early Sunday morning.

