Shooting at Nashville Christian school leaves multiple injured and gunman dead, officials say

Gunfire erupted at a Tennessee Christian school on Monday with "multiple" people struck before the shooter was killed by police, officials said.

The "active shooter" incident unfolded at The Covenant School on Burton Hills Boulevard in Nashville when officers "engaged" the attacker who is now dead, police said.

"We can confirm we have multiple patients," the Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet.

Students of the school, which serves pre-school students through sixth graders, were being bused to Woodmont Baptist Church, two miles away from campus, to be reunited with their parents.

The campus employs 33 teachers with an 8-to-1 student-to-instructor ratio, according to Covenant School.

