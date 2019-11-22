School shooting threat thwarted in Los Angeles County after 'ghost gun' recovered

The student, whose name has not been released, purchased parts on the internet to build a 'ghost gun,' which was discovered during the investigation, officials said.

By Erik Ortiz

Los Angeles County authorities said Friday they thwarted a potential mass shooting after seizing an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, a list of intended targets and a drawing of a school's layout during an arrest.

Details about the case were not immediately available, but Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted that the discovery was made in response to a call about a student who wanted to shoot other students and staff. He added that the suspect, who was not immediately identified, purchased parts on the internet to build a "ghost gun" — meaning it was assembled at home and had no serial numbers, a way for owners to avoid registering them.

Murakami also said silencers and body armor were located in the investigation.

Discovery of the alleged threat comes a week after the Nov. 14 shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, a suburb north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Thursday that the 16-year-old gunman used a .45-caliber pistol — assembled from different parts into a "ghost gun" — to shoot five students, killing two of them. The teenager turned the weapon on himself and died the next day.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, officials said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Erik Ortiz is an NBC News staff writer focusing on racial injustice and social inequality.