Scott Peterson, convicted of killing pregnant wife Laci Peterson, resentenced to life in prison

Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn baby, was resentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her death in 2002.

A judge sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison for the death of the unborn baby, Conner. The sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

Peterson, 49, has spent more than 15 years on death row in California after being found guilty in the murders. His sentence was overturned last year by the state Supreme Court after it was determined that jurors who personally disagreed with the death penalty were dismissed, according to NBC affiliate KCRA-TV of Sacramento.

He was moved to a jail in San Mateo County prior to his sentencing, the county's Superior Court told the news station.

Inmate Scott Peterson on Nov. 29, 2021. California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP

Before he was sentenced, Laci Peterson's mother, sister and brother addressed the court.

Sharon Rocha described in detail the last time she saw and spoke with her daughter before her murder.

"I've seen no sorrow or no remorse from you at all. I know you're going to say you have no remorse because you're innocent, but you haven't shown any grief or sorrow either for them," she said. "I still feel the grief every day after 19 years."

Rocha called Peterson a "coward" and told him to admit to killing his wife and unborn child.

"No matter what happens, no matter what transpires in the future there are two things that will never change, Laci and Conner will always be dead and you will always be their murderer."

Laci Peterson's brother, Brent Rocha, said the deaths have "devastated and traumatized" the family. Her sister, Amy Rocha, broke down in tears as she read her victim impact statement.

"You have broken all of our hearts by taking Laci and Conner’s life," she said. "I am heartbroken that she never got to meet my family, her family. ... There have been so many special occasions that Laci and Conner should have been here for. It makes me sick being here today in front of you again."

"Even though the death penalty has been lifted you will still be punished in this life and after," she concluded.

Laci Peterson, 27, was eight months pregnant with their son, Conner, when she was killed in December 2002, five years after she and Peterson married.

Prosecutors said he dumped his wife's body in the Berkeley Marina on Christmas Eve and then tried to cover up the crime by making it appear as if Laci Peterson was missing, according to online court records. Her body later washed ashore.

A jury convicted Peterson of murder in 2004 for the deaths of Laci Peterson and their unborn child. He was sentenced the following year.

A memorial to Laci Peterson in 2003 outside the house Laci shared with her husband Scott Peterson in Modesto, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP file

Peterson has tried to have his conviction overturned, with his attorneys claiming that a juror known as Juror 7 was untruthful and hid details of her personal life that would have presented a conflict.

The juror, Richelle Nice, is accused of “prejudicial misconduct” because she did not disclose that she was the victim of domestic violence and had sought a restraining order in 2000 over fears that her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend would harm Nice's unborn baby.

Nice, who co-authored a book on the case with other jurors, has denied that she was influenced by her own experiences with domestic abuse.

If Peterson is granted a new trial, his attorney has said that he will present new evidence that bolsters their claim that Laci Peterson was killed when she stumbled upon a burglary.

A hearing on allegations of juror misconduct is scheduled for late February, according to KCRA-TV.