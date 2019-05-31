Breaking News Emails
Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen has accused a young girl of defacing his Florida mansion with markers and crayons in a lawsuit he filed against the child's parents.
In an amended complaint to the suit filed late last year, Pippen said the girl, who was then 4 years old, damaged "certain elements of the property" with coloring tools, adding that her parents, comedian Lindsay Glazer and Jacob Woloshin, had "responsibility for her conduct."
Glazer, in a statement from her spokesman, James Judge, dismissed Pippen's claims.
"Who would have ever thought that Dennis Rodman would be strengthening relations with North Korea, and Scottie ‘no tippin’ Pippen would be the crazy one suing little girls?” she said.
Pippen filed the suit in a Broward County court in December 2018 alleging that Glazer and her husband defaced his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home, causing more than $109,000 in damages.
The couple moved into his home temporarily after their Fort Lauderdale house was damaged in September 2017 by Hurricane Irma. They paid $30,000 a month for rent, according to the lawsuit.
Pippen had placed the home on the market, but agreed to let Glazer and Woloshin rent it as long as it was maintained in "top show condition," the suit states.
In the May 2 amended complaint, the former Chicago Bulls player said the couple allowed their pets — a dog and a cat — to "urinate throughout the home, thereby causing permanent stains and unsanitary conditions."
He also said they allowed mold to grow on the patio furniture, damaged the front gate and the home entertainment system and destroyed "countless cabinets and drawers." In addition, Pippen accused Glazer and Woloshin of failing to pay the rent and utilities on time and stealing a Cuisinart knife set.
Glazer denied the claims, saying he was supposed to pay for a housekeeper to come and clean the home, but the housekeeper rarely came by.
"Glazer maintains her and her family’s innocence against these frivolous claims and insists she will prevail in court," her spokesperson said.
An attorney for Pippen, Jason Giller, told NBC News in a statement that the athlete was forced to do extensive cleaning, replace "nearly every linen, mattress and carpet" in the home, in addition to replacing "the movie theater and other big ticket things."
"While the damages sought is clearly not limited to the damage caused by minors and pets, which alone were material, this is not a laughing matter and causing 6 figure damage to someone else's house is both morally and legally wrong," Giller said.
Pippen is demanding payment for damages, legal fees and other costs.