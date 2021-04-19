The son of Hall of Fame basketball player Scottie Pippen has died at the age of 33, the legendary Chicago Bulls forward disclosed on Monday.

The elder Pippen made the somber announcement on Instagram, posting two pictures of him and Antron Pippen, as a smiling young man and as an infant.

A cause of death was not listed.

"I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," Pippen wrote. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game."

The younger Pippen played one season of Division II basketball, averaging 12.4 minutes and 3.4 points per game in 2008-09 at Texas A&M International University in Laredo.

He also played a season of junior college ball at South Georgia Technical College in 2006-07.

The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season. #Jetfamily #SGTCJets pic.twitter.com/gAiXCr72z2 — SGTC Jets (@SGTCJets) April 19, 2021

"Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA," according to the Pippen. "He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Scottie Pippen played 17 seasons in the NBA and is best known for pairing with Michael Jordan on six title-winning teams in Chicago.

"Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," Pippen added. "A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."