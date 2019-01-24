Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 24, 2019, 3:16 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

New York police are searching for a bicyclist who assaulted an Uber driver with a bike lock before jumping on top of his car and screaming in the midst of midday traffic.

The New York Police Department released a video Thursday of a man jumping on top of a white Uber, throwing his arms up and shouting. The man then turned around, squatted, threw his hands in the air again and walked down the car's windshield, on to the hood and off the vehicle and then pedaled away.

The incident happened in Midtown Manhattan on Friday at about 1:30 p.m. ET, according to a statement from police.

Prior to jumping on top of the car, the suspect used a bike lock to smash the windshield and rear window of the car while the driver was stopped in traffic, the statement said. When the driver got out of the car to escape the broken glass, the bicyclist struck him in the head and the back with the bike lock.

The 23-year-old driver managed to escape and was treated at a nearby hospital and later released

Two passengers were in the Uber during the incident, but neither was harmed, NBC New York reported.

Police asked the public to keep an eye out for the suspect, who is described as a black man with long dreads. He was riding a black and green bike.