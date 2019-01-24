Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 24, 2019, 3:16 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 24, 2019, 8:25 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

New York police are searching for a bicyclist who assaulted a Lyft driver with a bike lock before jumping on top of his car and screaming in the midst of midday traffic.

The New York Police Department released a video Thursday of a man jumping on top of a white car, throwing his arms up and shouting. The man then turned around, squatted, threw his hands in the air again and walked down the car's windshield, on to the hood and off the vehicle and then pedaled away.

A suspect wanted by the New York Police Department in connection with an assault in Midtown Manhattan on Jan. 18, 2019. NYPD

The incident happened in Midtown Manhattan on Friday at about 1:30 p.m. ET, according to a statement from police.

Prior to jumping on top of the car, the suspect used a bike lock to smash the windshield and rear window of the car while the driver was stopped in traffic, the statement said. When the driver got out of the car to escape the broken glass, the bicyclist struck him in the head and the back with the bike lock.

The 23-year-old driver managed to escape and was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

Two passengers were in the car during the incident, but neither was harmed, NBC New York reported.

A Lyft statement said representatives had "reached out to the driver and riders to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

The driver also worked for Uber but was using the Lyft ride-sharing app to pick up passengers at the time of the incident, an Uber representative said.

Police asked the public to keep an eye out for the suspect, who is described as a black man with long dreadlocks. He was riding a black and green bike.