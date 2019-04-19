Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 19, 2019, 5:08 PM GMT By Tom Winter

Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman and the bookkeeper of a purported sex cult are expected to plead guilty in federal court on Friday.

It wasn't immediately known if the pair have signed cooperation agreements with the government, in its prosecution of leaders in the upstate New York self-help group NXIVM that prosecutors say doubled as a secret sex cult.

Bronfman, 39, the daughter of late Seagram CEO Edgar Bronfman, was charged with money laundering and identity theft as part of her support for NXIVM.

The group garnered headlines for an initiation ritual that includes branding, its attempts to recruit celebrities and accusations by prosecutors that members were turned into sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere.

According to court documents, Bronfman allegedly committed identity theft of at least two women and illegally brought another woman into the country.

NXIVM bookkeeper Kathy Russell had, like Bronfman, previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Earlier this month, former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges connected to NXIVM.

Mack, 36, is facing up to 40 years in prison after she admitted to committing offenses that included extortion and forced labor in her role as a high-ranking member of NXIVM, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York.

The defendants are being charged for their roles in running the controversial group led by Keith Raniere, who prosecutors say operated a master-slave ring within the organization. Raniere is expected to go on trial later this month.