Homes of Sean 'Diddy' Combs searched by federal officials, sources say

LOS ANGELES — Sean "Diddy" Combs is a subject of a federal investigation amid a wave of civil lawsuits that have been filed against the rap music mogul since November, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan and three other interviews are scheduled in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, the source familiar with the investigation said.

Four law enforcement sources familiar told NBC News that federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations have executed search warrants at the Los Angeles and Miami properties belonging to Combs. The sources said the warrant is out of the Southern District of New York.

HSI confirmed in a statement that it was also executing "executed law enforcement actions" in New York as part of an ongoing investigation, along with teams in Los Angeles and Miami.

Representatives for Combs, 54, did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

News of a federal investigation comes after public scrutiny of Combs’ behavior after his former romantic partner, Cassie, accused him of physically and sexually abusing her for years. She made the allegations in a lawsuit filed in New York under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which offered a one-year window for adult victims of sexual assault to come forward with civil claims regardless of statute of limitations.

Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, settled with Combs on Nov. 17, the day after it was filed on terms that have not been disclosed.

Since then, three other women have come forward with lawsuits in the Southern District of New York alleging that they were sexually assaulted by Combs. Two of the women alleged they were teenagers at the time of the assaults.

Combs has denied each of the sexual assault allegations, calling them “sickening.”

A producer who worked for Combs between September 2022 and November 2023 also filed a lawsuit in February, alleging that Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him more than a year. The former employee, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, also alleged that he had video and audio evidence of Combs, his staff and others “engaging in serious illegal activity.”

Shawn Holley, an attorney for Combs, denied Jones’ allegations and said that Combs’ team has “overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

Combs had a number of legal issues going back before the recent lawsuits, which is not necessarily surprising for a high-profile figure who has been in the public eye for decades. The mogul has rarely faced criminal charges.

In 1999, Combs pleaded guilty to assaulting a record executive and was ordered to one day of anger management. That same year, Combs was accused of criminal possession of a weapon after a shooting at a New York nightclub.

Witnesses told law enforcement they saw Combs with a firearm at the club, but it was rapper Shyne, real name Moses Barrow, who witnesses said fired into the crowd. Combs was pulled over by police in a vehicle with then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, with a gun in the car. Combs was acquitted of weapons and bribery charges while Shyne was found guilty of the club shooting at trial.

Since Cassie’s suit was filed and others have come forward accusing Combs of assault, Combs has been the center of scrutiny. He stepped down from his position as chairman of media network Revolt and Hulu pulled back from a planned reality series centered on his family.

