Sean 'Diddy' Combs temporarily steps aside as the chairman of Revolt

Sean "Diddy" Combs has temporarily stepped aside as the chairman of Revolt, a spokesperson for the music mogul said.

Combs made the decision to step aside from the media network last week, the spokesperson said. It's not clear when he plans on returning.

On Nov. 20, a co-host of a podcast on Revolt announced she wouldn’t participate in a third season after Combs was accused of sexual abuse in several lawsuits.

“I am a [sexual assault] survivor & I cannot be part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company,” Dawn Montgomery, who hosts “Monuments to Me,” a podcast about Black women’s issues and successes, posted on X.

One of the lawsuits filed against Combs was a federal $30 million suit alleging that he raped, sex-trafficked and abused his former girlfriend Cassie.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, and Combs settled the lawsuit a day after it was filed for an undisclosed amount of money.

Ben Brafman, a lawyer for Combs, said the mogul’s decision to settle was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

“Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” Brafman said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.