IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs temporarily steps aside as the chairman of Revolt

Combs made the decision to step aside from the media network last week, a spokesperson said.
Sean Combs.
Sean Combs at the Sean Combs Enterprises office in New York City in 2016. John Midgely / The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Diana Dasrath and Minyvonne Burke

Sean "Diddy" Combs has temporarily stepped aside as the chairman of Revolt, a spokesperson for the music mogul said.

Combs made the decision to step aside from the media network last week, the spokesperson said. It's not clear when he plans on returning.

On Nov. 20, a co-host of a podcast on Revolt announced she wouldn’t participate in a third season after Combs was accused of sexual abuse in several lawsuits.

“I am a [sexual assault] survivor & I cannot be part of a show that’s supposed to uplift black women while @Diddy leads the company,” Dawn Montgomery, who hosts “Monuments to Me,” a podcast about Black women’s issues and successes, posted on X.

One of the lawsuits filed against Combs was a federal $30 million suit alleging that he raped, sex-trafficked and abused his former girlfriend Cassie.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, and Combs settled the lawsuit a day after it was filed for an undisclosed amount of money. 

Ben Brafman, a lawyer for Combs, said the mogul’s decision to settle was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

“Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” Brafman said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.

Minyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.