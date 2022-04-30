Search underway for missing Alabama sheriff’s employee, murder suspect

Authorities in northwestern Alabama are searching for a sheriff’s official and a capital murder suspect after both went missing Friday, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

Vicki White, assistant director of corrections for the sheriff’s department, and the suspect, Casey Cole White, left a detention center to go to a courthouse Friday morning but never arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The two are not related, despite the last name. The vehicle they were in was found at a shopping center, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was missing Friday. Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

“Investigators are currently attempting to locate any video that may tell us more about what we’re dealing with,” the statement said.

White is charged with capital murder in connection with the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway, who was slain in her home, NBC affiliate WAFF of Huntsville and Alabama news outlet AL.com reported.

A request to the district attorney for comment and more details about any scheduled court appearance was not immediately returned Friday evening.

Vicki White left the detention center with Casey White around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Officials did not realize they were missing until 3:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office statement said.

Lauderdale County is in the northwest corner of Alabama, adjacent to the Tennessee and Mississippi state lines.