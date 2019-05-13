Breaking News Emails
The search for a missing hiker in Hawaii has stretched into its fifth day, as the family offers a financial reward for their daughter's safe return.
Amanda Eller, 35 was reported missing last Thursday and was last seen the day before, according to Maui County officials.
Eller’s SUV was found in the parking lot of the Makawao Forest Reserve on Thursday, with her phone and wallet still inside. Eller is a physical therapist and yoga instructor who lives in Maui.
"The moment she did not arrive home at night, I knew something was wrong," Eller's boyfriend Ben said at a press conference on Sunday. He reported his girlfriend missing Thursday morning when she said still not come home.
Starting Thursday, around 60 officials from Maui police, fire, and forestry apartments searched for the missing physical therapist by foot and air.
But on Sunday, the fire department suspended their search, according to Eller’s family, who are not yet giving up hope but did praise the department’s effort.
“We are by no means calling off this search,” Sarah Haynes, the family’s spokesperson said in a news conference on Sunday. The family is offering $10,000 for Eller’s safe return, and is coordinating volunteers to continue searching the forest. On Sunday, they said they had 112 people searching for Eller.
Police, Haynes said, are still involved, and with the help of the FBI are looking into all possibilities, including that Eller was a victim of foul play.
Eller’s parents believe their daughter went for a hike Wednesday, something she often did, and are hoping the rain that has drenched Maui is keeping her alive by providing drinking water.
The dense forest where Eller is believed to be is full of caves, ravines, and trenches, which poses challenges for the searchers.
"I cannot imagine my life without her in it. I really can't," Eller's mother Julia said in an interview with NBC News. "We don't care the details of who and what, we just want our daughter back."