The search continued Sunday morning for a 5-year-old girl in Utah who was reported missing Saturday, and police have identified her uncle as the "main suspect" in her disappearance.
Family members told police Elizabeth Shelley, of Logan, was last seen at 2 a.m. on Saturday and when they woke up at 10 a.m. she and her uncle, Alex Whipple, 21, were gone, the Logan Police Department said.
Whipple, who police have said is the main suspect, was later found walking around the northern Utah city alone and was arrested Saturday.
Police said he continued to be uncooperative and was booked into the Cache County Jail on a probation violation.
Authorities on Sunday said they could not release more information on Elizabeth's disappearance citing an ongoing investigation.
"We know there are many who want to help and there are some who think they are helping by posting their concern about the perceived details of this investigation," the Logan Police Department said in a tweet. "They do not have all the information because we cannot release everything pertinent to the investigation."
The FBI is assisting in the search for Elizabeth.
Elizabeth is 3 feet 6 inches with shoulder-length curly brown hair and has choppy bangs and brown eyes.