Breaking News Emails
A West Point cadet was missing Monday following a weekend of extensive search efforts, the military academy said.
The cadet, a member of the West Point class of 2021, was last seen on Friday afternoon and was discovered missing when he didn’t show up for a military skills competition this weekend.
After internal efforts by classmates to find the cadet were unsuccessful, the school contacted local, state, federal and military agencies to help conduct a search, including the New York State Police and the Coast Guard.
"I want to thank the local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency services for their tireless support," Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent U.S. Military Academy said in a statement. "We will continue to search with all means possible, on and off West Point. Safely locating the Cadet remains our focus and number one priority."
A M4 rifle is also unaccounted for, but the cadet is not believed to have any magazines or ammunition, the statement said.
West Point said there is “no indication” he poses a threat to the public, but added he may pose a danger to himself.
The school, about 60 miles north of New York City, is not releasing the name of the missing cadet.