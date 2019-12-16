Two young siblings went missing Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, touching off an intense search throughout the night and into Monday morning, officials said.
Braxton Williams, 6, and Bri’ya Williams, 5, were last seen playing in front of their residence in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street in the Paradise Village mobile home park at around 11:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
The boy is "on the Autism Spectrum but will communicate with others," according to a sheriff's statement.
An Amber Alert for these two missing children was still active on Monday morning, authorities said.
"They could realistically be anywhere in Florida if they're not alone," sheriff's spokesman Christian Hancock told reporters on Sunday night.
"If they are alone, obviously, they're in danger because they're 5- and 6-years-old. So we are obviously ramping up the search. We're asking for everyone's assistance in looking."
Authorities dispatched dogs, dive teams and drones to scour Jacksonville late into Sunday night
"We're not going to spare any expense. The search will continue throughout the night ... until we find these children," Hancock said.
"We're searching ponds, we're searching trash cans, we're searching everything."