Search on for missing 2-year-old and dad suspected of killing 3 in Georgia home

Police arrived at a home in Macon, Georgia, to find the child missing and his grandparents and aunt shot to death.

By Ben Kesslen

Police in Georgia are searching for a missing 2-year-old and his father, who is suspected of kidnapping the child and killing his grandparents and aunt.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies arrived at a home in Macon, Georgia, 80 miles southeast of Atlanta, where they found three people shot to death.

"It was reported that there was an altercation between 29-year-old Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. and his child’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "During the altercation Crockett pulled a firearm and shot French’s mother and step-father and sister, killing them."

Jamila French, the mother, was injured in the incident, NBC Atlanta affiliate WXIA reported.

Crocket then fled with his 2 year-old son, police say.

Crockett is now wanted for three counts and murder and one count of kidnapping. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations issued an Amber Alert for the missing child early Wednesday morning, WXIA reported.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Crockett or his son to contact them.

Ben Kesslen is a reporter for NBC News. 