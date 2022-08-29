Search for missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes is now a criminal investigation, police say

The disappearance of a California woman, last seen on video at a convenience store more than three weeks ago, is now being treated as a criminal matter, police said.

Jolissa Fuentes, 22, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 7, according to the Selma Police Department.

She was last seen that morning about 4 a.m. on video at an AM/PM convenience store in Selma, about 15 miles southeast of Fresno. Police said Fuentes then got into her silver, 2011 Hyundai Accent and drove westbound.

Jolissa Fuentes, 22, was last seen on video at a convenience store on Aug. 7. Selma Police Dept.

But since then, a forensic trail for her — information that could lead to her whereabouts from her cell phone, social media activity or bank records — has been almost nonexistent, police said.“It’s very rare that a 22-year-old girl has no digital footprint,” Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said during a news conference last week.

“Ms. Fuentes has been gone for a long time. … And this is not normal behavior for Ms. Fuentes," Alcarez said. "So, we are treating this as a criminal matter."

When Fuentes was reported missing, she was immediately entered into a national missing person’s database, Alcaraz told NBC News on Monday.

If police were to come into contact with her and she did not want her family to know her whereabouts, Alcaraz said officers would comply but still tell Fuentes' family she is physically okay.

“That has not happened,” Alcaraz said.

He also said that while most of the physical search for Fuentes has been in Fresno County, authorities have received tips “all the way from New Mexico.”

“We’ve been out of the county on several occasions,” Alcaraz said.

Investigators were initially able to trace her cell phone data to nearby Sanger, Alcaraz said, and searched areas northeast of Selma in the Avocado Lake and Pine Flat Lake areas.

During the press conference last week, Alcaraz said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office had spent 15 hours searching for Fuentes by helicopter and an additional 20 hours searching main roadways. Dozens more hours were spent by the sheriff’s office searching for Fuentes in waterways, Alcaraz said.

Fuentes' mother, Norma Nunez, told NBC News on Monday that her family has not given up hope they will find her alive.

"We are still going out there and searching. We are looking into hiring a private investigator. We are not going to stop until she is home with us," Nunez, 44, of Fresno, said.

She added that her daughter used to often visit the Avocado Lake and Pine Flat Lake areas to get "peace of mind."

Volunteers with dive team Adventurers with Purpose were also searching for Fuentes, NBC affiliate KSEE of Fresno reported. The group is credited with finding the submerged vehicle of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, containing the teen’s body, in a Northern California lake.

Doug Bishop, a member of Adventurers with Purpose, told KSEE last week that the divers have been able to rule out Avocado Lake, but will continue the search at Pine Flat Lake and other areas.