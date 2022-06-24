Jailed Alabama man overpowers deputy, flees in stolen ambulance, officials say

Authorities in Alabama were searching for a jail escapee who overpowered a sheriff’s deputy and stole an ambulance at a hospital Wednesday, officials said.

Phillip Shane Bradford, 45, escaped Wednesday afternoon after being taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bradford “managed to overpower the deputy and flee the scene in an unoccupied ambulance,” the office said in a statement.

Officers in police vehicles search for a jail escapee who stole an ambulance from UAB Hospital after a deputy transported him there for medical treatment. WVTM

Online jail records show Bradford was being held as a pretrial inmate. He is charged with first-degree robbery, probation violations, possession of drug paraphernalia and other counts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Birmingham police found the ambulance taken in Wednesday’s escape abandoned later that day.

Bradford was spotted Thursday morning in Cullman, around 40 miles north of Birmingham, stealing a 2004 silver GMC Envoy from a Walmart parking lot, police in that city told NBC affiliate WVTM of Birmingham.