Search is over for Harley Dilly, missing 14-year-old Ohio boy, authorities say

The state Attorney General's Office alerted police agencies that a "child has been recovered."

By David K. Li and Mohammed Syed

Ohio authorities on Tuesday called off the search for a missing Ohio boy, saying 14-year-old Harley Dilly "has been recovered."

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, part of the Ohio Attorney General's Office, issued an advisory at 7:58 a.m. to end the hunt for Dilly, who vanished on his way to school on Dec. 20 in Port Clinton, about 80 miles west of downtown Cleveland.

Harley Dilly.Ohio Attorney General

"THE CHILD HAS BEEN RECOVERED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE," said the advisory.

The state advisory came after Port Clinton police on Monday night searched a vacant house near the Harley family home, according to NBC affiliate WKYC in Cleveland.

Dilly's 26-year-old sister, Ashlyn Dilly, said in a Facebook post that her family has received grim news.

"R.I.H. Harley Dilly and fly high, confirmed by the PD both out there and here in my town" she wrote with seven emojis of a crying face.

A spokesman for state Attorney General Dave Yost declined to elaborate on the advisory and referred all questions to Port Clinton police.

That agency has scheduled a noon press conference, "regarding an update on the Harley Dilly investigation," police said.

Dilly was last spotted going to school on Dec. 20 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

This is a developing story; please refresh for updates.

