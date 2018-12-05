Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani and Hans Nichols

A search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of Japan after two U.S. Marine aircraft were involved in what authorities called a "mishap."

A KC-130, an extended-range tanker, and a F/A-18, a combat jet, were involved in a refueling accident early Thursday morning local time in Japan.

Five Marines were believed to be aboard the KC-130 and two on the F/A-18 when the mishap occurred, according to a military official.

The aircraft launched from the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan for a regularly scheduled training exercise. A Japanese search and rescue aircraft responded to aid in recovery.