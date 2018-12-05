Breaking News Emails
At least one Marine has been rescued from waters 200 miles off the coast of Japan after two aircraft carrying seven were involved in a refueling accident.
"We are still searching for six Marines," Lt. Col. Kelly Frushour of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force told NBC News.
A search and rescue operation got underway immediately after a KC-130, an extended-range tanker, and a F/A-18, a combat jet, had the accident early Thursday morning in Japan local time. The aircraft had launched from the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan for a regularly scheduled training exercise.
Five Marines were believed to be aboard the KC-130 and two on the F/A-18 when the mishap occurred, according to a military official.
The one Marine rescued as of about 9 a.m. local time was taken back to base to receive medical treatment. The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force found him off the coast of Iwakuni, Frushour confirmed to NBC News.
"We are thankful for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's efforts as they immediately responded in the search and rescue operation," Marine Corps public affairs said in a press release.