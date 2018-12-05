Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani, Hans Nichols and Mosheh Gains

At least one Marine has been rescued from waters 200 miles off the coast of Japan after two aircraft carrying seven were involved in a refueling accident.

"We are still searching for six Marines," Lt. Col. Kelly Frushour of the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force told NBC News.

A search and rescue operation got underway immediately after a KC-130, an extended-range tanker, and a F/A-18, a combat jet, had the accident early Thursday morning in Japan local time. The aircraft had launched from the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan for a regularly scheduled training exercise.

Five Marines were believed to be aboard the KC-130 and two on the F/A-18 when the mishap occurred, according to a military official.

The one Marine rescued as of about 9 a.m. local time was taken back to base to receive medical treatment. The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force found him off the coast of Iwakuni, Frushour confirmed to NBC News.

"We are thankful for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's efforts as they immediately responded in the search and rescue operation," Marine Corps public affairs said in a press release.