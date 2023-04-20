Search suspended for 3 missing American sailors off Mexican coast

The search has been suspended for three Americans who set sail from Mexico bound for San Diego more than two weeks ago, and who have not been seen since, authorities said Wednesday.

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross left Mazatlán on Mexico’s Pacific coast on April 4 aboard “Ocean Bound,” a 44-foot sailing vessel.

“Unfortunately, we found no evidence of the three Americans’ whereabouts or what might have happened,” U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Gregory Higgins said in a statement.

Sailing vessel Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte. U.S. Coast Guard

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of William Gross, Kerry O’Brien and Frank O’Brien,” Higgins said.

The three sailors intended to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6, report in and get more provisions, but did not arrive there, the Coast Guard said.

“Our hope is for our Dad, and Kerry and Frank to be sailing into port soon, tired and sore, but safe,” Gross’ three children said in a statement Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said the searches by it and the Mexican Navy covered approximately 200,057 square nautical miles of Mexico’s northern Pacific coast.

The Americans left a "float plan" with people ashore, which helped searchers, the Coast Guard said. The agency urged all mariners to do the same. People should also ensure they're carrying an "electronic position indicating radio beacon," or EPIRB.

The search was conducted by Mexico's navy, but with assets resources from the U.S. Coast Guard and Canada, the Coast Guard said.