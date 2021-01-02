Search suspended for boat carrying 20 people from Bahamas to Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was suspending its search for a Florida-bound boat with about 20 people on board.

The blue and white 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel departed from Bimini, Bahamas, on Monday and was expected to arrive in Lake Worth, Florida, about 10 miles south of Palm Beach. The Coast Guard District Seven received a report Tuesday that the boat had not arrived at its destination, according to a press release.

The Coast Guard and several other agencies searched an area of about 17,000 square miles for more than three days. It announced on Friday that the search was suspended.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people,” said Capt. Stephen V. Burdian with Seventh District Chief of Response. “I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said Saturday that the agency did not have any information on the people aboard the boat. The search could resume if the Coast Guard gets new information, the spokesperson said.

Police in the Bahamas did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bimini is about 50 miles from Florida’s eastern coast.