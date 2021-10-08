Search on for Texas boy, 3, last seen playing outside with dog

Authorities in Texas are searching for a 3-year-old boy last seen playing outside with the family dog on Wednesday.

Christopher Ramirez was outside the family's home in Plantersville, northwest of Houston, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

His mother, Araceli Nunez, said he noticed he was gone only two minutes later. She ran out screaming his name, she told reporters Thursday, and a neighbor said she saw the boy chasing the dog down the road.

Christopher Ramirez. Grimes County Sheriff's Office

"She ran fast, called his name, and he never answered," Grimes County sheriff's Sgt. Martha Smith said, translating Nunez' comments in Spanish.

Nunez said she believes someone has her son.

Investigators have not found any evidence of foul play or an abduction but are not ruling anything out, Grimes County Sheriff Donald Sowell said

"Nothing has come up to indicate that, as we speak," Sowell said. "We're exploring every possibility."

Searchers have been using dogs, helicopters and drones, and groups including Texas EquuSearch and are also assisting, Sowell said. More than 150 people have been involved in the search for Christopher.

The family has been cooperative and so have residents in the neighborhood, some of whom have cameras on their property, the sheriff said.

"She's begging for help, for somebody to please help her find her son. He needs his mom," Smith said, translating the mother's comments to reporters Thursday.

The boy was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, shorts and red Mickey Mouse shoes, officials said.