Search underway for man who fatally struck Texas officer with car during arrest

A search is underway for a man who fatally struck a Texas police sergeant with his car during an arrest Tuesday night. There's a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture, police said.
Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was assisting her fellow officers in a traffic stop just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex when the driver was found to be wanted on a warrant for assaulting a family member.
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tavores Henderson, "fought" with the officers during his arrest and was able to break free, Nassau Bay Chief of Police Tim Cromie said at a news conference. Henderson then got back in the car and drove away, striking Sullivan.
The sergeant was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Henderson abandoned his vehicle a short distance away from the scene and fled on foot, police said. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was still on the loose.
Authorities said officers were able to place a single handcuff on one of Henderson's arms.
"This is a nightmare scenario for our city," Mayor Mark Denman said at the news conference.
Sullivan, who worked the night shift, was just weeks shy of her 16th anniversary with the police department, Cromie said.
"She came to work every day. She enjoyed the job. Her blood ran blue," he said. "She's gonna be deeply missed by the department, by the officers and by the community."