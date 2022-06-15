Search underway for Massachusetts boy, 3, who vanished from babysitter's house

The search for a missing 3-year-old boy who vanished from his babysitter's house entered the second day, and Massachusetts police are seeking assistance from the public.

The child, named Harry, was reported missing Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. from a home on Freda Lane in Lowell, about 30 miles from Boston. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon shirt with grey pants.

The Lowell Police Department said Harry was dropped off at the babysitter's house by his parents around 7 a.m. A neighbor told officers that the child was seen playing in the babysitter's yard around 9:15 a.m.

Lowell officers searched around the home and the surrounding area and expanded the search when the boy was not found. Nearly 200 law enforcement officers and firefighters are assisting.

Residents in the area were notified of the situation through the reverse 911 system.

"We urge any residents in the area to check their yards and their home surveillance cameras, and keep their eyes open," said Barry Golner, acting superintendent of the Lowell Police Department. "Every tip will help us in this search."

Neighbor Colleen James told NBC Boston that he was worried about the child.

"God forbid, if he crossed the street and went straight down the hill, that’s the Merrimack River right there," James said. "There are so many awful scenarios that are going through my mind, especially being a mom."