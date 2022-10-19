Search underway for Princeton student, 20, who vanished days ago

A search is underway for a missing Princeton University student last seen early Friday.

Misrach Ewunetie. Courtesy Princeton University

Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old undergraduate student, was last seen about 3 a.m. on Friday in the area of Scully Hall, according to an alert sent to the University community in New Jersey Monday.

As of Tuesday evening the Princeton University Department of Public Safety said it continued to search for her.

Ewunetie was part of the class of 2024.

The student lives in Scully Hall and hadn’t been in touch with her family or friends “in several days,” Dean of New College West Anne Caswell-Klein said in an email to members of the residential college community, the Daily Princetonian reported.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Princeton Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000.