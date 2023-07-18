Search warrant executed in Tupac Shakur murder case, Las Vegas police say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Las Vegas police served a search warrant this week in connection to the quarter-century-old unsolved slaying of rap icon Tupac Shakur, authorities said Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement, confirming that a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday as "part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation."

"We will have no further comment at this time," the statement concluded.

Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 1996.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.