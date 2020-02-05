Search warrants served in 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart

Authorities investigating the 1996 disappearance of college student Kristin Smart served searched warrants in California and Washington state for items believed to be connected to the case.
The warrants were served on Wednesday for "specific items of evidence" at four different locations, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
Two of the locations are in San Luis Obispo County, one is in Washington state and authorities told NBC News that the fourth is a home in Los Angeles County.
Smart, 19, vanished in May of 1996 while returning to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, which is about 190 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. A friend said Smart had attended an off-campus party and was returning to the school with another student named Paul Flores.
Flores has been the subject of several police inquiries and searches but has never been charged in connection to the disappearance. Smart was declared legally dead in 2002.
Earlier this month, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it had in had seized two trucks that belonged to members of the Flores family in 1996.
Back in September 2016, sheriff's deputies and FBI agents excavated a section Cal Poly's campus. The department said at the time that "items of interest" were recovered and being analyzed.