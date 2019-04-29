Breaking News Emails
By Ben Kesslen
New footage of the Seattle crane accident that killed four, including a freshman nursing student, shows part of the crane hitting a building before falling on cars on the street.
The footage of the accident Saturday, taken on a driver’s dash cam and obtained by NBC affiliate KING, recorded the deadly incident at a construction site for a new Google campus in the city during windy weather.
The accident killed four, two ironworkers on the crane and two people on the street below, including Sarah Wong, a nursing student at Seattle Pacific University.
Investigators said the crane was being disassembled when it collapsed Saturday and that they are still looking into how the accident happened.