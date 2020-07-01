Seattle police move in to clear Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order on Wednesday ordering demonstrators to clear the Capital Hill Occupied Protest Zone (CHOP), just two days after one person was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting.

Seattle Police said it is dispersing the crowd, per the mayor's order. "Anyone who remains in the area, or returns to the area, is subject to arrest," the department said on Twitter.

CHOP was formed in early June by demonstrators protesting police brutality and the killing of George Floyd. Protesters established the zone after the Seattle Police Department vacated the East Precinct. The site, which was also known as CHAZ, changed the boarded-up police building's sign to read "Seattle People Department."

Durkan said in her order that the decision is meant to "restore public safety" to the area, which she said has faced a large uptick in violence since the zone was established.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.