Second Alabama woman attacked by pack of dogs in April has died, coroner says

A woman who was attacked by a pack of dogs in April, sparking an investigation that led to the fatal mauling of an Alabama Department of Public Health employee, has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Michelle Sheeks, who was walking when she was attacked by the pack of dogs, died Tuesday, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

The same pack of dogs on April 29 attacked Jacqueline Summer Beard, a 58-year-old environmental supervisor and a longtime employee of the public health department who was investigating the attack on Sheeks.

When officers arrived at the scene, several dogs started attacking the residents, causing one of them to sustain minor injuries and some of the dogs to be euthanized immediately, the sheriff’s office said in a statement at the time. Officers then found Beard’s body in a car, the sheriff’s office said.

She is believed to have been trying to contact the dog's owner, Brandy Dowdy, when the dogs killed her, the sheriff's office said.

Dowdy, 39, was charged with manslaughter and dangerous dog law, according to the sheriff's office.

The Franklin County Assistant District Attorney's Office told NBC News that it would be seeking a second manslaughter charge and upgraded counts of dangerous dog law against Dowdy. The office recommended over the weekend that her bond be revoked after she was charged separately with possession of a controlled substance. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.