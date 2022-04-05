Second arrest made in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead, 12 wounded

A man wounded in a mass shooting in Sacramento this past weekend was arrested Tuesday and accused of taking part in the mayhem, authorities said.

Smiley Martin, 27, was "located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire" and taken to the hospital where he was "quickly identified as a person of interest," according to a Sacramento police statement.

He's the brother of the first suspect taken into custody, authorities in California's capital city said, and remains under guard at the hospital.

Once Martin is well enough to leave the hospital, he'll be booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, police said.

The first suspect, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, police said.

The shooting left six people dead and 12 wounded and occurred in a bustling downtown, near 10th and K Streets, area shortly after last call early Sunday morning. Investigators believe multiple shooters opened fire in the wake of a large fight that spilled into the streets and covered several city blocks.

The two suspects have not been formally accused of homicide but police said detectives are still actively working the case and interviewing witnesses.

"As these processes occur, different and/or additional charges may apply," police said. "The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing all evidence to determine appropriate charges."

