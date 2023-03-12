Second atmospheric river aims for California

A second atmospheric river is on its way to California, just as the state contends with a levee breach, evacuations and other damage from this week's winter storm.

The next atmospheric river — a long, narrow band of moisture drawn from the tropics — is forecast for Monday, and could be more powerful than the last.

California has been inundated by the latest front. In Oroville, north of Sacramento, a swift water rescue team helped two people stranded on an island in the Feather River get to safety. In the Central Coast, river flooding in Atascadero and Paso Robles was widely feared.

Residents of parts of Monterey County woke up to urgent flood warnings and orders to move out after a levee was breached around midnight by the rain-swollen waters of the Pajaro River, county officials said.

California National Guard troops and Monterey County sheriff's and fire first responders helped residents in flooded neighborhoods evacuate to higher ground Saturday.

An area firefighter was injured by a falling tree, they said. Details were not provided about the person’s condition and where the injury occurred.

More than 90 rescues were completed since Friday, with as many as 20 by boat, Monterey County officials said at an afternoon news conference.

County Board of Supervisors Chair Luis Alejo said the river-adjacent town of Pajaro, with a population of 1,700, was left in 1 to 3 feet of standing water and estimated that recovery and repairs for area homes could take months.

No deaths were reported.