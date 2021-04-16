Second body recovered after Louisiana ship capsizing

Coast Guard rescuers recovered a second deceased person following the capsizing of a commercial vessel off the coast of Louisiana, they announced Friday.

The unnamed person was found "unresponsive" on Thursday night in the water 8 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, near where the the Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday during a storm, the Coast Guard's 8th District said in a press release.

"A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew spotted one person in the water at 7:10 p.m. while searching the area," the release said.

"The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey, also in the area searching, recovered the unresponsive person and transported him to Coast Guard Station Grand Isle where a coroner pronounced the man deceased."

Six passengers were rescued shortly after the vessel capsized on Tuesday and the ship's captain, David Ledet, was found dead Wednesday.

After Thursday night's recovery, 11 passengers remain missing in what authorities called a "major marine casualty" event.

According to the Coast Guard, search divers have been scouring the ocean near the site but were forced to stop briefly due to inclement weather. Divers resumed their search after noon Friday.