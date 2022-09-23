Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor's house identified

A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health. Grabowski’s cause of death was type 2 diabetes, officials said.

Authorities identified Menard's body earlier this week as one of the two dead in the house. Menard died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, officials said Friday. The bodies were discovered on Monday.

Grabowski was identified as Menard's longtime boyfriend, The Boston Globe reported.

Menard, Woonsocket’s longest-serving mayor, was in office from 1995 to 2009, according to the city’s website.

Police were flagged after a neighbor reported that he hadn’t seen the pair who lived in the residence on Marian Lane in Woonsocket in about a week. The neighbor also said that a strong odor was coming from the home, Police Chief Thomas Oates said Tuesday.

Mayor Susan Menard of Woonsocket, R.I., at her desk at City Hall on Oct. 19, 2005. Steve Szydlowski / The Providence Journal via AP file

Oates said officers who responded to the home and forced entry Monday found “no outward signs of any foul play or any type of struggle.”

He said the police department was aware that both of the people it believed to be the deceased had “pretty significant” medical issues.

Woonsocket, home to 43,000 people, is about 20 miles northwest of Providence.

Menard was identified shortly after the death of her brother Robert Miller, who worked as a toxicologist for the state Health Department for 30 years. He died Saturday at age 81, according to an obituary published in The Providence Journal, which lists her as a survivor.

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said Wednesday, “On behalf of the residents of the city and employees of the city of Woonsocket, we extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Baldelli-Hunt said Menard not only was the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history, she was also only the second elected female mayor in the history of Rhode Island.

She said Menard was a trusted public servant who served on the city’s school committee and the City Council before she became mayor.

Menard will be remembered for her “strong personality” and “desire to lead,” Baldelli-Hunt said.