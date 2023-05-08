Second escaped Virginia inmate is captured after a week on the run

The second of two Virginia inmates who escaped about a week ago was recaptured Monday near the city where he had been jailed, officials said.

Bruce Callahan escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville on April 30, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Jail officials discovered on May 1 that he and another inmate, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo were missing, although officials have said the men are believed to have escaped at different times.

Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va. Google Maps

Callahan, 44, walked onto the property of an apartment complex managed by Longwood University in Farmville around 5:30 a.m. Monday and pulled a fire alarm, the university said.

Callahan was injured, and he surrendered to university police and asked for medical help, the university told the campus in a notice Monday.

Marin-Sotelo was arrested in Mexico last week, the FBI said.

Callahan escaped through an unsecure door around 11:15 p.m. April 30, and he put a T-shirt over barbed wire when scaling the fence, according to an affidavit associated with a federal escape charge against him.

The shirt was found bloodied, and Callahan was last seen wearing only blue prison shorts, Deputy U.S. Marshal Danielle Shimchick wrote in the the affidavit.

Callahan had arranged for $5,000 to be paid in all to several people so that someone would pick him up, Shimchick wrote.

That driver got to the jail around 12:30 a.m. May 1, and waited an hour but left without Callahan, Shimchick wrote, citing a confidential source. The court document does not name that driver.

Jail superintendent Jerry Townsend has said both inmates “manipulated the locking mechanism on the rear exit door,” NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh, North Carolina, reported.

Callahan was being held at the jail after being indicted on fentanyl-related charges in 2021, according to court records. He has pleaded not guilty.