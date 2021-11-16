Second of five escaped inmates captured in Georgia

The second of five inmates who escaped from a Georgia prison Friday night has been recaptured, officials said Monday.

Lewis Wendell Evans III, 22, was taken into custody late Sunday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The five inmates escaped from the Pulaski County Jail shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, stealing a van, officials said.

Two officers were checking cells during nightly lockdown when one officer was attacked and the other was pushed into a cell and locked inside, NBC affiliate WMGT of Macon reported.

Both of the recaptured men were caught in Warner Robins, around 25 miles north of the jail, on Sunday, police in that city said in a statement.

Tyree Montan Jackson, 27, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after police were told the inmates might be in the area, Warner Robins police said.

Jackson was arrested in a vehicle, and Evans was arrested later that day at a home, police said. The stolen white Kia Sedona was found.

Still missing are Tyree Williams Jr., 33, Brandon Pooler, 24, and Dennis Penix Jr., 28, officials said. Williams is charged with felony murder, Penix is accused of killing two men in 2017 in a drug deal, and Pooler is charged with child cruelty.

In the cases of the two recaptured inmates, Evans was jailed on a charge of obstructing an officer, and Jackson was charged in vehicle break-ins.