Second migrant this year dies by suicide in New York City shelter, officials say

A second migrant died by suicide in a New York City shelter last week, according to officials and NBC New York.

The death occurred Dec. 14 at a Queens shelter, according to NBC New York, which reported that sources said the deceased was a 26-year-old man, possibly from Venezuela, who was in the U.S. with his child and the child's mother.

In a statement provided to NBC News, a spokesperson for the city Department of Social Services called the suicide “an absolutely heart-breaking tragedy” and said officials are working to support the family in the aftermath.

The spokesperson said that state law prevents them from disclosing any specifics about the case.

"These families are coming to New York City after a months-long harrowing journey, in some cases, still reeling from the trauma they experienced along the way," the spokesperson said. "We recognize the very unique challenges asylum seekers are facing and we remain committed to continuing to build on our ongoing efforts and interagency coordination to connect these families and individuals to mental health supports as we help them stabilize their lives in a new country.”

The latest incident follows the September suicide of a female asylum-seeker in a New York City shelter. It also comes amid an overcrowding crisis facing the shelters, which housed nearly 65,000 people as of Dec. 18, city data shows. It was not immediately clear how many of those are asylum-seekers specifically.

The Department of Social Services spokesperson said the shelters provide bilingual support and social services and can provide connections to more targeted mental health resources, and that the city has ramped up the presence of bilingual support staffers in shelters following the influx of migrants.

An estimated 6 million Venezuelans have fled their country amid food insecurity and political instability, and the number of those crossing the U.S. border has increased fourfold over the past year, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Venezuelans also make up the majority of migrants being bused by Republican governors to Democratic-led cities.

A bus carrying migrants arrives into the Port Authority bus station in New York City in Aug. 2022. Spencer Platt / Getty Images file

Thousands of migrants have arrived in New York City by bus from out-of-state since the spring. Several migrants told NBC News they have struggled to find work and build their lives upon arriving in New York.

In October, the influx of migrants prompted Adams to declare a state of emergency for the city, requiring “all relevant city agencies to coordinate their efforts to respond to the asylum seeker humanitarian crisis.”

On Monday, at least two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border arrived at Port Authority Bus Terminal, NBC New York reported. Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the city could receive up to 1,000 migrants a week if Title 42 is lifted, according to the affiliate.

The federal rule prevents asylum seekers from entering the country during public health emergencies, which the Trump administration deployed during the coronavirus pandemic. Immigration and humanitarian groups contend the Trump administration used the rule as a pretext to deny relief to asylum seekers, and they've criticized the Biden administration for keeping it in place.

The rule was set to be lifted Wednesday, but the Supreme Court on Monday put a temporary hold on that ruling, leaving it in limbo for now.

Adams told reporters on Monday that the influx of migrants will impact "every service we provide," including education and public safety. He did not appear to address the recent suicide in those remarks.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.