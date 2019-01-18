Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A 60-year-old man died on Friday, becoming the second person killed by a brutal hammer attack at a New York City restaurant earlier this week, official said.

The man died at Lutheran Hospital in Brooklyn from injuries suffered Tuesday night at the Seafood Buffet restaurant, police and prosecutors said.

The suspect Arthur Martunovich, 34, allegedly specifically targeted Asian male employees at the restaurant, claiming he was influenced by Chinese movies that showed men mistreating women, a law enforcement source told NBC New York.

Fufai Pun, 34-year-old chef at the restaurant, was pronounced dead shortly after the attack. Besides Pun, the victims included Pun, the 60-year-old owner and a 50-year-old manager, officials said.

A spokeswoman for Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez declined to say Friday if Martunovich could face any hate crime charges.

"All I can say is that the investigation is continuing," the district attorney's spokeswoman said.

Martunovich remained in a psychiatric ward for evaluation on Friday, authorities said.

After his arrest, Martunovich allegedly attacked police officers as they were booking him at a precinct, officials said.