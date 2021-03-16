San Francisco police say a second person was arrested in connection with an alleged pepper spray assault on an Uber driver who ended three passengers' ride after he said they refused to comply with face mask rules.

24-year-old Arna Kimiai was booked into San Francisco County Jail on Sunday night after turning herself in, SFPD said in a social media post.

Kimiai faces charges of robbery, assault, battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code for her alleged role in the attack, part of which was caught on video.

In a statement shared with NBC News, Seth Morris, Kimiai's lawyer, said his client turned herself in to authorities on Sunday night.

"We coordinated her surrender with Sgt. Tony Santos of SFPD so it could be handled peacefully and expeditiously. Ms. Kimiai acted appropriately and responsibly when she found out she had a warrant for her arrest, coordinating her peaceful surrender through her legal counsel and the San Francisco Police Department. We have no further comment at this time."

During the alleged assault, San Francisco police said that 32-year-old driver Subhakar Khadka picked up three passengers in the city's Portola neighborhood on March 7, but ended their ride moments later when one declined to wear a face mask, violating Uber's policy and California's statewide mask mandate.

An argument ensued over the issue of the mask, and viral video of the incident showed the three women grabbing at Khadka's cell phone and snatching the mask off his face.

One later sprayed pepper spray into the cabin of his car, police said.

"Luckily, my camera worked ... it recorded audio, it recorded a video of the whole scene," Khadka told NBC News in an interview. "And my point was you need to wear a mask. You need to close the door. I'm going to drop you off from my pick-up point from where I picked you up."

Kimiai's alleged companion, 24-year-old Malaysia King, was arrested last week by Las Vegas police in connection with the attack, NBC News reported.

King was charged with assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code. At that time of King's arrest, Kimiai's attorney conveyed her desire to surrender to police.

The third passenger is not considered a suspect, police said.