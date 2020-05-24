Second stylist at same Missouri hair salon tests positive, nearly 140 exposed to coronavirus

140 clients at a hair salon in Missouri have now potentially been exposed to COVID-19 after a second hairstyle at the location tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Friday, the city of Springfield said 91 people had been exposed to the coronavirus after a stylist worked for eight days while showing symptoms. Among the 91 were 84 clients and seven employees.

Now, 56 more clients have been “potentially directly exposed,” the city said Saturday, explaining that the second stylist at the Great Clips salon tested positive and worked five days while “experiencing very mild symptoms.”

“At this time, this is the only other positive result we have had from those tested as a result of the previous exposure,” the city said.

Both the stylists and their clients were wearing face coverings, and the health department said it was reaching out to all those possibly exposed. Hair salons are allowed to operate in Missouri under their reopening guidelines, and the city previously said those possibly exposed at the salon would be offered tests.

Great Clips did not immediately return NBC News’ request for community on Sunday, but the co-owners of the location in Missouri previously told NBC affiliate KYTV that the first stylist who tested positive "is following medical advice and taking appropriate actions." The salon was closed for sanitizing and deep cleaning, they said.

As Springfield health officials continue to trace the contacts of the stylists, the city is grappling with other workers at client-facing jobs testing positive for COVID-19, including at a Walmart, a gym, and aDollar General.